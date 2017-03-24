Well, this was one of the hardest decisions we’ve ever made.

When we teamed up with Brand South Australia to help them find some amazing local tunes for an I Choose SA episode of South Aussie with Cosi, we had no idea how massive the response would be! We all sifted through the most amount of entries we’ve ever received for a Jump Start competition, and we’ve arrived at our final list of winning artists!

In amongst this list you’ll see a few familiar names: our Producer’s Series winners Hartway, our Jump Start to Adelaide’s NYE winners Nakatomi, and local Top 92-slayer Aletro, amongst others. However, every song in this diverse list is totally worth your time. Have a listen to the winners below, and keep an eye out for the I Choose SA episode of South Aussie with Cosi coming real soon!