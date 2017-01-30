While there have previously been unconfirmed reports of people’s health being seriously impacted by listening to Nicki Minaj’s music in the past it appears that Major Lazer, led by the man with the Midas touch Diplo, have been unafraid to delve into the studio with the Hip Hop megastar. The outcome (which also features PARTYNEXTDOOR) is new track Run Up.

The track has all the trademarks of Major Lazer’s more recent tracks with a catchy rhythm and some phat bassline stabs as well as a strong smattering of Dancehall flavour. Nicki is rather more toned down than we are normally used to and over all it’s got some catchy rhythms so is well worth a listen. Right now the crew are also working on a new major album which is due for launch early 2017 and if their previous efforts are anything to go by, there will certainly be some winners peppered throughout the release.

If you’re keen to get your fill of Diplo he’ll be on our shores on a big ol’ tour landing in Adelaide Monday March 13 at the Thebi.

The full tour goes as follows

Friday March 10 – Brisbane Showgrounds, Brisbane QLD

Saturday March 11 – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney NSW

Monday March 13 – Thebarton Theatre, Adelaide SA

Thursday March 16 – Discovery, Darwin NT

Friday March 17 – The Terminal, Perth WA

Saturday March 18 – Festival Hall, Melbourne VIC

Check the new tune below.



