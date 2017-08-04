Friday 4th of August

Have you caught the electronic funk vibe? Don’t worry guys, Luke Million has got you covered.

‘Come together’– out today, is the latest release for the Adelaide producer. This tune is the lead single from his up and coming EP of the same name, which will be released this August the 25th!

Luke Million has earned the title the Synth Wizard and for a good reason. In the first week of his release of the Stranger Things cover, Million racked up over 3 million views on his first effort. His release of Come Together, has definitely lived up to the expectation. Million describes his inspiration for his new release as “There are a lot of crappy things going on in the world right now…there needs to be a lot more love and a lot more dancing” therefore giving the name of “Come Together”

While we can expect features from Last Dinosaurs, Sam Sparro, Thief and more in his EP due for release in August, this tune is Million solo with sounds from his Synth and Vocoder.

Following his recent Splendour in the Grass set, Luke Million is taking his latest EP on the road, touring nationally this September. Even more exciting, Million is bringing his energy to Adelaide with exciting supports Mookhi and Nocturnal Tapes.

Catch Luke in his home town of Adelaide, this September 1st at Fat Controller Adelaide.

Tickets on sale now at www.lukemillion.com