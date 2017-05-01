Off the back of supporting Client Liaison on their Australian tour, Adelaide DJ Luke Million – keytar extraordinaire and local boy done-good has unveiled the amazingly retro film clip to his latest offering “Back to the Rhythm”.

Featuring fellow Aussie Sam Sparro (of ‘Black and Gold’ fame), this is a match made in heaven between two artists who were arguably born in the wrong decade.

Million has been going from strength to strength, after a hugely successful 2016 tour throughout the States and Canada, topped only by the international recognition received for his take on the Netflix series theme “Stranger Things”.

Keep an eye out for his highly anticipated forthcoming EP, due out later this year, but in the meantime, check out the boys’ brand-spanking new clip below, in all its retro-tastic glory.