2017 is shaping up to be a really good one (hell, it would take some work to be worse than 2016 wouldn’t it?). The reason we say this is that London Grammar are today announcing a secret gig to be happening in a major Aussie city (please be Adelaide, please) and tickets will be available shortly afterwards. To be honest we don’t have much more info than that other than that if you want to attend you’ll need to register yourself to go into the secret ballot which will then give you access to to buy tix.

It’s all very cloak and dagger but kind of exciting at the same time. If you are interested head on over to the registration page and get your name down because LG really are one of the best electronic acts anywhere in the World and they are obviously out to make this gig something to remember.

Don’t worry though, if you miss out you may still be able to catch them on their tour as part of the legendary Falls Festival, tour dates can be found here.