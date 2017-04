We’re proud to get J. Hennessy on board for our April residency of The Come Up! A quiet mover and shaker on the scene for years now, J. Hennessy’s recent rise comes with support slots for Harvey Sutherland and Lane 8, and appearances at Day Club, Velvet and more. Ever the creative, expect underground house and techno with the odd disco and funk throwback, and expect to be surprised.

Listen to J. Hennessy’s shows so far below, and listen to the Come Up live, Mondays 7-8pm ACST.