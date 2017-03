He’s had a killer 2016, and did quite nicely in the Top 92 with his certified hit, ‘Make Up Your Mind.’ We’re very happy to welcome Fresh ‘Til Death to the studio every Monday night in March! The man can do almost anything, but you can be certain he’s gonna come through with a good time.

Listen to his residency so far below, and make sure you’re listening live every Monday throughout March, 7-8pm ACST on Fresh 92.7.