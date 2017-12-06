2017 has been a huge year for Fresh Air Open House. Adelaide’s emerging artists, fans and punters have been up close and personal with Slumberjack, The Kite String Tangle, freaking PENDULUM… and now, we’re delighted to present a podcast of our conversation with Cosmo’s Midnight!

Hailing from Sydney, Cosmo’s Midnight have quickly become one of Australia’s most talented, forward-thinking acts. Their unique sound has seen them work with Flume, Goldlink, Porter Robinson, Anna Lunoe and AlunaGeorge, and they’ve had a super-successful run of their own tracks, including “Walk With Me”, “History” and their latest, “Mind Off.”

Wavelength’s Zane Dean got deep with the boys about how they found their sound, how they’ve grown in confidence since the nervous early days of their career, and how they navigate the studio as brothers. Adelaide punters also got a chance to ask Cosmo and Pat a few questions, finding out which live acts have inspired them, where they draw the line of the Cosmo’s Midnight “sound”, and more.

Have a listen below – video coming soon.