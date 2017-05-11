It’s been a long journey for Kronic and we don’t just mean the moving from Adelaide to the creative centre of Los Angeles. To mark the release of Rendezvous featuring Leon Thomas, his first single released through his own label Sup Girl, Kronic has brought out a video detailing how he got to where he is now.

Beginning as a mash-up dj who made mixtape cd’s, he got his start on his own hip-hop focused show right here on Fresh 92.7! This led to spots on festival line-ups, the chance to travel the world playing shows and the opportunity to collaborate with internationally renowned artists.

Deciding to move to L.A. for the studio community of fellow creatives was a great move as it lead to Kronic working with Lil John, Pitbull, Jennifer Lopez, Justin Bieber and R. Kelly, to name a few. He mentions the surreal moment of watching the Super Bowl and hearing his song ‘Push’, featuring Far East Movement and Savage, on the trailer for The Fate Of The Furious, a song which 111 million other people heard while watching the same broadcast.

He talks about how Rendezvous is the combination of his time growing up and playing as a DJ as well as his production career and all the influences of his new environment in L.A., bringing these elements together as a way of finding his sound and taking the next step on this fantastic journey.

Watch it here: