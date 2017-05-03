Straight off the heels of his brand new single I Hear You, multi-instrumental electronic-lord Kilter has announced a whole string of Australian tour dates to go with it. The announcement comes in anticipation of his debut album set to drop on 9 June, Through the Distortion.

Of the exhilarating new single, Kilter says, “It was a weird beat idea that I had sidelined for almost a year before it found its feet. My initial writing on this song was focused around the relationship between the growling bass sound and the shifting half time/double time feel in the percussion. It was weird but I felt there was something to it.” Listen below!

The highly anticipated album has been two years in the making, so from what we’ve heard so far, it looks like the Sydney-based producer’s return home is going to be bigger than ever.

Currently killing his first ever US headline tour, he lands on home soil on 23 June to be supported by Brisbane beatmaker Feki and Melbourne synth-pop duo ALTA at each show, stopping in Adelaide on 1 July. And, that’s all before finishing up in Byron Bay at Splendour in the Grass Festival on 23 July.

Kilter laid down a live version of his track They Don’t Know Us in the Fresh Studios back in September 2016 and now it’s getting us majorly pumped for the big arrival.

Tickets are available now to grab from kilterbeats.com, or, in the meantime, you can grab Kilter’s new single, I Hear You, here.