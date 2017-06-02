DJ and producer Kid Kenobi called into Drive with Ryley for a quick chat ahead of the Ministry of Sound Reunion Tour 2005-2008. The tour comes to Adelaide this June long weekend, at Thebarton Theatre on Sunday 11th, with the Sydney native being just one act in the huge throwback line up! It’s been ripping through Australia so far with several sold out shows; he described it as “The closest thing you’ll ever get to being in a time machine.” Listen to the interview below.

He was also kind enough to throw a list of his top tunes our way – and nothing gets you pumped for a party like a expertly curated playlist. A highlight, and one of Ryley’s favourites, was the Boys Noize remix of Bloc Party’s Banquet.

As for the rest, we chucked them in a playlist up on our Spotify account. Check it out below!

Photo: EDM Boutique