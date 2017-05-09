Wanna score yourself a double pass to check out one of Melbourne’s hottest dance acts?! Well just make sure you’ve got your ears peeled to Brekky with Cam & Alex, and Drive with Ryley over the next couple of weeks then! 😉

DJ, Producer, and All-Round Talented Aussie Joel Fletcher is guest starring at Adelaide’s favourite Friday Night Party: Vic Fest #3 on May 19!

Featuring support from Adelaide’s own up-and-coming DJs, including Morgen Wynn, Austen Winwood and Choco – to name but a few – entry is $10 after 10pm, OR absolutely FREE for our lucky comp winners.

We’ve got double passes to give away, all thanks to Vic Fridays.

With $5 drink specials all night, head on down, and let us see your hips swing!