Jauz joined Ryley ahead of his upcoming tour with Touch Bass Tour, set to hit Thebbie next weekend, Friday the 14th of April!

Keen to talk about the tour, Ryley spoke to the outrageously talented 21 year old about how everything’s gone so far, and got slightly sidetracked talking about his love of coffee.

Make sure to dig into to the full interview by clicking on our SoundCloud link below.