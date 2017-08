Local superstar DJ and all round production badboy James Curd is on fire at the moment. Recently previewing new choons in the shape of Treat Treat Treat and Bring Back The Whoop the Chicago native turned Adelaide local has just dropped a stonking House set for Sense Traxx radio. If you’re a fan of a steady build peppered with stellar grooves and that super funk then James has something for you. We highly recommend you give this 60 minute mix your undivided attention.