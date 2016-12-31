Reports are coming in of injuries at the Lorne leg of the famous Falls Festival. The Aussie touring fest featuring major artists including Childish Gambino, Grandmaster Flash and Client Liaison has just announced a major incident on their Facebook page. The injuries were caused by large crowds moving between stages to see London Grammar and DMA. A crush occurred when attendees apparently lost their footing just before 11 on the 30th Dec.

Injuries are reported to have affected hip, pelvis and legs as well as abrasions and cuts and other bruising. All in all about 60 people needed medical attention with 13 requiring hospital assistance. Professional medical staff were on hand to help and as yet nothing more serious has been reported.

“We had a good medical presence on site and worked closely with first aid providers and local hospitals to coordinate the treatment and transport of those injured,” State Health Commander Paul Holman informed The ABC.

All being well everybody will make a full recovery, we wish those who were affected a speedy and safe return to the dancefloor.

News sources: ABC, InTheMix