Last week we announced that one of Fresh 92.7’s own, the delightfully bubbly CARZi, had won herself a spot on the Adelaide’s New Year’s Eve lineup! Now, we’re excited to reveal the full lineup of what you’ll be seeing at Elder Park on December 31st.

Electric Fields will wrap up a breakout year by headlining the Rotunda Stage, marking their second year in a row performing. They’ll be joined by an all-local lineup including Abraska, The Wanderers, Zkye and the GuyZ, Tim Whitt (more on him later) and, of course, CARZi.

The lineup is a celebration of Adelade’s status as a UNESCO City of Music, and Australia’s ‘Live Music City.’ (thanks Lonely Planet for that one!)

In addition to spinning tunes across the night, Tim Whitt is soundtracking the fireworks show, sponsored by Enerven! It’s set to be bigger and more spectacular than ever, and marks the third year in a row a Freshie has soundtracked the fireworks display for Adelaide’s NYE.

With brand new screens, a dedicated Kids Zone, more food trucks than you can poke a stick at and more, Adelaide’s New Year’s Eve is set to be our best yet. To find out more, head to the City of Adelaide’s website!