If you don’t listen to Fresh 92.7 on digital radio at the moment, you probably will be within the next few years. Much like digital TV has pretty much completely replaced its analogue predecessors, digital radio is the way forward for the radio industry as a whole, and it’s already a key part of the way some of us listen to radio right now.

Which is why the recent Federal Budget has kind of shafted us. Released on Tuesday, 3 May, the Budget contains cuts of $1.4m p.a., funding that currently keeps community radio stations broadcasting on digital in 5 capital cities. If those funds aren’t reinstated, that makes life harder for us – and it poses a major risk for a lot of other community radio stations across the country if they can’t pay for it themselves.

This Friday, June 3, the CBAA are launching a campaign to let our politicians know that, whoever wins government, we need the funding for community radio stations across the country reinstated. Community radio plays an incredibly important role in all of our lives and we want to be there for you for years to come!

We really want you to join this campaign, and help us get those community digital radio funds reinstated. Add your voice to the Keep the Community in Your Radio campaign and sign the petition. Then, get your friends, family and everyone else you know to sign it, and let’s get our voices heard!