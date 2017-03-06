French wunderkind Petite Biscuit has been at it again. Not content with selling out venues on a European tour at the ripe age of just 17, he has recently dropped a super smooth edit of Aussie legend and Fresh fave Hayden James 2016 tune Just a Lover. The original had the deep, brooding chimes that we have come to expect of Hayden’s quality productions but Petite has put his own subtle flare on the track adding deeper drops and a heaver more Flumey soundscape. You simply can’t go wrong with this one and to top it all off, it’s free with a simple like on Spotify.

Check out the vid below and click here to get downloading.