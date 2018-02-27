We’ve all made the same old new years resolution of trying to get healthy and fit… and let’s admit it, most of us haven’t actually done much about it. Well Freshies, you’re in luck, because we have an event that sure to kick start your healthy lifestyle while also having a blast!

GLOW! is the ultimate night time neon event, going down Saturday March 3rd. You’ll run, jump and skip through the south parklands with foam, UV powder, and an entire UV-bloody-forest too! If it’s been a while since you’ve got the heart rate truly going, don’t fret – the 2.1km course isn’t too difficult, and you can take as long as you like, as long as you’re having fun.

GLOW will carry on into the night with a bunch of Fringe acts and DJs, so it’s a full party for you to get around! You’ll also get a medal and a special T-Shirt upon finishing the race, to make that post-GLOW Insta look extra lit.

The South Australian Road Runners Club want people of all shapes, sizes and fitness levels to get involved, and it’s all for a good cause. Part of your entry fee will go towards HeartKids, and there’ll be more fundraising efforts at the event.

For Further Information Check Out the GLOW! Website.