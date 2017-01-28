The legendary Fresh Production Course is back for 2017! The course has been running quite a while now and has seen a huge amount of fresh new talent take part, providing lots of budding producers with the core skills they need to start making music that means something special to them. So, what makes the course such a winner?

Each Fresh EDM Production Course is a 5 week program running once a week on Monday nights (from 6pm – 9pm) so it won’t take up too much of your time. The course has been designed to cater for everybody from beginners through to music producers with moderate knowledge, and it covers all aspects of music production and techniques which can be applied to all music styles.

It’s a practical course too, less of the book study and more of the hands on, with students given plenty of time to experiment and learn the concepts covered, with access to state of the art equipment at SAE.

Plus it’s taught by a true legend of the music biz, Fresh 92.7s Steve Hart – Radio Host, Audio Producer, Aria DJ, and House Music Producer signed with Vicious Recordings in Melbourne. Steve is an accomplished brand, and his music is consistently found in the charts, and heard being played by the best DJs at clubs and festivals around the world.

The skills learned across the course can be applied to a variety of areas – you might want to learn how to produce your own tracks, build on your existing knowledge, learn to edit existing audio, produce ads; whatever your taste or experience the Fresh Production Course has you covered!

The 2017 dates are as below with our first course kicking off very soon.

February 13

April 10

June 12

August 14

October 9

What to know more? Here’s a summary of what will be covered

Course Outline:

Week 1:

o Introduction to Ableton and music theory

o Analysis of existing professional production

o Understanding midi vs audio

o Introduction to samplers

o Introduction to drum and synth programming

Weeks 2 & 3:

o Getting started making your own track

o Creating professional sounding drums

o Introduction to Sound Synthesis

o Using Reverbs and Delays

o Instrument Layering

o Automation

Week 4:

o Professional song arrangement

o Referencing

o Final processing and effects

o Using auxiliaries and busses

o Mix-down & Mastering Techniques

Week 5:

o Final arrangement

o Mastering – self mastering vs using a mastering engineer

o Music pathway options once your production is complete

If this sounds like you then it’s time to get on board. Simply head on over to the shop to lock in your spot today.