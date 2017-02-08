We’re pretty stoked to be part of this year’s Adelaide Fringe, presenting some of Australia’s best comedians when they swing through town this festival season!

One of the best things about the Adelaide Fringe is how many great comedians come down to Adelaide from around the world, blessing us each with a run of shows. To be honest, it can get a little overwhelming – how can you possibly fit that much into just a few weeks? However, we’ve teamed up with Token Events to present a handful of comedians we think you’ll like a lot.

Wil Anderson, Tom Ballard, Hannah Gadsby and Tom Walker will each do a run of shows in the Garden of Unearthly Delights in 2017. You were probably going to mill about in the Garden at least a few times while it’s set up along East Terrace, so why not get around some brilliant Australian comedy while you’re there?

Here’s a bit more information about each of the shows these guys are doing, and where you can get your hands on tickets.

17 – 26 February

A funny show about whether anything can be funny anymore. Tom Ballard is one of our most exciting and insightful voices, and last year he scored nominations for Best Show at both the Melbourne Comedy Festival and the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, AKA the two biggest live comedy awards in the world. No biggie.

6 – 19 March

You might know him as the host of ABC’s top-rating show Gruen or from his various podcasts, but it’s on stage where Wil feels most at home – and he’s currently at the peak of his powers. ‘Critically Wil’ copped rave reviews from the Herald Sun and The Age last year.

21 – 26 February

Hannah Gadsby will be well-known to those of you who watch Please Like Me as Hannah, and she’s bringing her new show ‘Nanette’ to the Garden. It’s inspired by a woman named Nanette. It’s unclear why, but I’m sure we’ll work it out once we see it.

17 Feb – 19 March

Tom Walker is a unique, hilarious and ridiculously accomplished comedian. Fresh from smash hit seasons in Melbourne, Edinburgh and London, and awards for Best Newcomer and Directors’ Choice at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, Tom is ready to unleash his latest hour.

