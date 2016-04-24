We all know that Fresh is where it’s at, we’ve got the best presenters, the best music and have way more fun than any other station you’ll listen to anywhere really. Well, not only are we killing it on the airwaves, it seems we’re getting some attention on the business front too. We’re super excited to announce to you all that we’ve been nominated in the Top 25 for the Fast Mover 2016 Program!

“What does that mean?” We hear you ask. Well each year Fast Movers SA recognises South Australia’s most innovative, smart and fastest growing small to medium enterprises. It’s kind of a pat on the back for pushing the state forward and helping grow our local economy by pushing us forward on to bigger and better things. The program is supported by some big names including BDO professional services and Brand South Australia so it means a lot to our future development to receive this nomination and we’re chuffed!

The Top 25 are ranked and there’s a formal announcement at the Fast Movers Presentation Breakfast on Friday 6 May at which point we’ll find out just where we ranked. Wherever we place though we couldn’t continue to do what we do so well without the support of our hard working volunteers and staff and, most importantly, our listeners who are staunch supporters of our brand and our community station.

As soon as we find out the results we’ll let you all know but for now we’d like to say a huge THANK YOU to everybody involved in making our community station such a winner on so many fronts, 2016 is continuing to be a big one.