Whatever you’re doing on New Year’s Eve- travelling between house parties, searching frantically for a midnight pash, asking your mum if she wants another Baileys because nobody else wanted to hang out with you – we’ve got your back. If you want the best NYE playlist going, you’re gonna want to keep it locked on Fresh 92.7.

We’ve assembled some of our finest, most banging specialty DJs, and a few of our Adelaide friends, to take up residence on-air all night. From 9pm until 3am, we’re doing back to back exclusive mixes to make sure you see in 2018 the way God intended – absolutely frothing for some tunes.

From house to trap, psytrance to actual trance, your favourite Fresh DJs are stepping up to the decks for a NYE you won’t (but probably will) forget!

Here’s your full lineup for December 31st!

6pm: New Year’s Pres with Laura Antoniazzi

9pm: New Years Eve Mixes B2B from:

CARZi (Fresh Air & Summer Drive)

Fresh Til Death (Beloved Friend of us all)

JLEO (Evolve)

Krunk (Beloved Friend of us all)

Reidy (The Vibe)

Shane Cross (Your Unity)

Tom Reeve (Footwork)

Waxx Off (The Kitchen)