We love a good party here at Fresh, so we’ve decided to throw our own at Fat Controller and we’re flying in Young Franco to make sure it goes off!

Going down on Friday the 23rd of June, Young Franco will be handling headlining duties for Fresh Gets Fat! He’s one of our favourite up and comers in Australia at the moment – his live mix on Drive last time he was in Adelaide went all the way off (watch that below) – and we’re very excited to exclusively bring the guy behind ‘Drop Your Love’ and ‘Miss You’ back to Adelaide for a massive party!

Cam & Alex, our beloved Breakfast team, will be helping us get fat by hosting the night, and we’ve chosen a bunch of your fave Fresh DJs for support duties. Ryley, Caroline Tucker, Dancespace, Tom Reeve and more will be bringing the party!

Fresh Gets Fat is a bit of a fundraiser for us. Every ticket sold will help us maintain our gear, train our volunteers and generally be a good radio station. There’ll also be limited edition merch on sale and the chance for Fresh Mates to win prizes on the night – so join up now! Fresh Mates also get $10 presale tickets through Moshtix – so there’s really no good reason not to sign up. Make sure to register your Fresh Mate number when buying tickets and bring your card along on the night for the chance to win the prizes.

So get keen and come along to Fresh Gets Fat for a great night, great prizes, a party with the Fresh DJ’s and of course, Young Franco! Keep up with the Facebook Event for the newest updates.

Tickets are available now.

Fresh Gets Fat

Friday June 23rd

Fat Controller

$10 presale tickets for Fresh Mates

A massive thanks to Fat Controller for letting us take over their humble abode for the night!

If you haven’t listened to Young Franco’s live mix from earlier this year, here’s a sneak peek of what you’re in for: