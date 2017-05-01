We just got the excellent news that Slumberjack, one of our favourite Aussie producer duos of the moment, are returning to Adelaide for a headlining gig! But the good news doesn’t stop there…

We’re proud to announce that Slumberjack will be our first Fresh Air Open House guests of 2017!

If you’ve not been to a Fresh Air Open House before, it’s an exclusive opportunity to get unprecedented access to the best artists in electronic music. You’ll get to meet the Slumberjack boys face to face, you’ll be privy to an insightful Q&A where we go deep into their career and production techniques, and you’ll have the chance to ask them questions and pick their brains yourself.

The Perth duo have spent the last few years going from strength to strength, and it’s safe to say that with their current trajectory, you’re unlikely to have an opportunity like this to get in front of the Slumberjack boys anytime soon. Their ‘Fracture’ EP hit #1 on the iTunes Electronic Chart, and they’ve played internationally at Lollapalooza and HARD Summer in the last year. This current tour is set to be their biggest headline tour yet, and new tunes like ‘Afraid, Unafraid’ are making some real waves around the world and here at Fresh 92.7.

Cam & Alex got Slumberjack on the phone to chat about the Open House and everything else they’ve been doing lately; have a listen to the chat below and register to head along to the Fresh Air Open House for free.

Fill out a few details below and you’ll be all set to come along to the Fresh Air Open House on May 20. First in, first serve. More info to come.