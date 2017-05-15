Exciting news for SA music today – eight local, original, unsigned artists have been announced as the first official line-up for Scouted, a mini winter music festival happening in Adelaide on Friday 28 July!

Scouted is the official closing event for the Australian Independent Record Labels Association (AIR) Awards & Conference, and appropriately will bring together music industry leaders and music fans alike, but their big goal is getting our local talent seen by interstate tastemakers.

Here at Fresh, we are all about showcasing local music and kickstarting careers, so we’re really looking forward to this one. The festival will take place across five stages at three venues in Adelaide’s east end, and we are stoked to be presenting the Fresh 92.7 Stage at Crown & Anchor.

All up there will be 15 bands to discover, but so far the list includes:

Alana Jagt

Battlehounds

Bec Stevens

Electric Fields

Heaps Good Friends

MANE

Tom West , and

, and Young Offenders.

There’ll be food trucks, drink specials, and it’s just $20 a ticket – what a great opportunity to discover SA’s best unsigned talent! Stay tuned for stage, set time, and further line-up updates.

Check out the Facebook event below!