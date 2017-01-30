2. Deadmau5

Although of late the infamous Deadmau5 has been better known for his Twitter tangles than his music there’s no doubt that he is still a force to be reckoned with. His production skills saw him skyrocket very rapidly from a more or less unknown Canadian bedroom producer to a global megastar in a relatively short time back in the mid 2000’s and tracks including Faxing Berlin and I Remember bridged a gap between House, Electro and Progressive in a way that seemed to speak to listeners across all areas of Electronica and EDM. The late 2010’s saw him drop off somewhat as he seemed to get sucked further and further into social media spats and later, he confirmed, bouts of depression. Recently though he has found a renewed focus of late releasing his latest album W:/2016ALBUM/ in Dec 2016 which topped the US Billboard Top Dance/Electronic Albums.