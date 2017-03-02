An opportunity to join the Fresh 92.7 team is an opportunity not to be missed! We’re looking for an experienced gun in the sales room to become our next Agency Account Manager. If you think you’re the right person for the job, read the job ad below and apply before March 10.

Exciting industry

Dynamic environment

Generous base salary & commission structure

An exciting opportunity for an outstanding communicator with a passion for building lasting agency & direct relationships and delivering creative solutions

COMPANY

Independent radio station based in Adelaide CBD

2nd largest market share in the sector Australia-wide

Youth and engagement focused

We’re looking for a motivated and enthusiastic Agency Account Manager who is driven to join a results-focused team. Reporting directly to the General Manager you’ll possess outstanding communication and time management skills, have a passion for building & maintaining lasting relationships with agencies & direct clients and thrive on developing creative client solutions.

To be successful in this role you will have at least 2-3 years sales experience within the media sector (preferably radio advertising, but not essential). You’ll have strong organisational skills, relentless attention to detail and the ability to juggle multiple priorities in a fast-paced environment. This is an exciting opportunity with an established and well recognised brand for a dynamic media professional looking to join an exciting team with longevity in mind.

CULTURE

Dynamic, vibrant, fun, energetic environment

Developing pathways and professionals

Small collaborative team

To apply for this exciting opportunity email General Manager, Troy Sincock apply@fresh927.com.au. Applications including cover letter & CV close Friday, March 10.