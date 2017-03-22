We’re looking for a new person to join the team here at Fresh 92.7! If you want to get involved with one of the most exciting teams in Adelaide media, have a read of the below job ad and apply before Friday April 9.
- Generous base salary & commission structure
- Dynamic environment
- Fast paced role, reporting to the General Manager
A fantastic opportunity for a ‘hands on’ sales professional, who is solutions oriented and revenue focused to join a small, nimble team
COMPANY
- Independent radio station based in Adelaide CBD
- 2nd largest market share in Australia
- Youth and engagement focused
We’re looking for a motivated and enthusiastic Account Executive who is driven to join a results-driven team. Reporting directly to the General Manager you’ll possess outstanding communication and time management skills, have a talent for acquisition and passion for building & maintaining lasting relationships through tailored client solutions.
This position is suited to a sales professional who loves being hands-on, not hidden behind a desk. To be successful in this role you must have proven success in direct sales. You’ll have strong organisational skills, relentless attention to detail and the ability to juggle multiple priorities in a fast-paced environment. This is an exciting opportunity with an established and well recognised brand. Media experience is preferred, but not essential.
CULTURE
- Dynamic, vibrant, fun, energetic environment
- Developing pathways and professionals
- Small collaborative team
Direct your CV and cover letter to the General Manager for this exciting opportunity. Email apply@fresh927.com.au. Applications close 5pm Friday, April 9.