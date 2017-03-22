We’re looking for a new person to join the team here at Fresh 92.7! If you want to get involved with one of the most exciting teams in Adelaide media, have a read of the below job ad and apply before Friday April 9.

Generous base salary & commission structure

Dynamic environment

Fast paced role, reporting to the General Manager

A fantastic opportunity for a ‘hands on’ sales professional, who is solutions oriented and revenue focused to join a small, nimble team

COMPANY

Independent radio station based in Adelaide CBD

2nd largest market share in Australia

Youth and engagement focused

We’re looking for a motivated and enthusiastic Account Executive who is driven to join a results-driven team. Reporting directly to the General Manager you’ll possess outstanding communication and time management skills, have a talent for acquisition and passion for building & maintaining lasting relationships through tailored client solutions.

This position is suited to a sales professional who loves being hands-on, not hidden behind a desk. To be successful in this role you must have proven success in direct sales. You’ll have strong organisational skills, relentless attention to detail and the ability to juggle multiple priorities in a fast-paced environment. This is an exciting opportunity with an established and well recognised brand. Media experience is preferred, but not essential.

CULTURE

Dynamic, vibrant, fun, energetic environment

Developing pathways and professionals

Small collaborative team

Direct your CV and cover letter to the General Manager for this exciting opportunity. Email apply@fresh927.com.au. Applications close 5pm Friday, April 9.