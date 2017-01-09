An amazing opportunity has just come up to join the Fresh 92.7 team! We’re looking for a Sales Coordinator – if you’re interested, read the below position description and apply before January 20! Information on how to apply is below.

SALES COORDINATOR

Sales support role

Dynamic environment

Electronic music format

A fantastic opportunity for an excellent administrator, to support and coordinate a small team of sales professionals, develop and maintain client relationships and play a key role in the radio station’s success.

COMPANY

Independent radio station based in Adelaide CBD

2nd largest market share in Australia

Youth and engagement focused

We’re looking for a motivated, and enthusiastic Sales Coordinator to provide strong administrative support for our results-driven Sales & Sponsorship Team. The Sales Coordinator reports directly to the General Manager and is responsible for the efficiency and maintenance of the Fresh 92.7 sales process.

To be successful in this role you must have proven success in administration and customer service. You’ll have strong organisational and time management skills, relentless attention to detail and the ability to juggle multiple priorities in a fast-paced, ever-changing environment.

You’ll be team focused and passionate about building & maintaining lasting business relationships with clients. Duties include creating client broadcast contracts & sales proposals, material instructions, post campaign reports, managing sales enquiries, data base management, correspondence & coordinating client entertainment.

Media or Sales experience is preferred, but not essential.

To apply for this exciting opportunity email General Manager, Troy Sincock apply@fresh927.com.au. Applications including cover letter & CV close Friday, January 20.