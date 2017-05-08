Photo: The Knockturnal

Just when we thought Flume couldn’t possibly continue to grace us with some of the grooviest bangers we’ve ever heard, the Australian producer dropped a new track last week – Hyperreal, in conjunction with the vinyl release of Skin Companion EP II.

Teaming up once again with Kučka, who he’s worked with twice already on Skin, the new single shows us why Flume is a defining artist of electronic music today.

Coming up the back of winning eight ARIA awards last November, most notably for Album of the Year, and having two distinctive singles that shot up the Australian and international charts last year – ‘Say It feat. Tove Lo’ and ‘Never Be Like You’, it’s no wonder his new extended play was highly anticipated – and with good reason.

The ep also features collaborations with Moses Sumney, Pusha T, and Dave Bayley from Glass Animals.

Surely I’m not the only one who’s already hanging out for his next track!

Listen to the bonus track below.