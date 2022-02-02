Save the date ladies and gents: WOMADelaide Festival is back for another year, and they’ve just dropped the line-up for 2018!

Happening as always in Botanic Park over the Adelaide Cup Long Weekend (Friday March 9 to Monday March 12, 2018), the 2018 line-up will be lead by Aussie Electronic Music Superstars The Avalanches, and Singer-Songwriter Dan Sultan.

As always, there’s a delicious smorgasbord of International talent, including UK Dub Producer Adrian Sherwood, as well as a Psychedelic Feast for the senses, courtesy of returning artists Architects of Air. (If you’re planning on checking this installation out, I’d put that first on your list for the day, as they are ALWAYS sporting an insane queue).

In alphabetical order, the 18 artists just announced are:

Adrian Sherwood – UK

Anoushka Shankar – India/UK

Architects of Air “Arboria” – UK

The Avalanches – Australia

Bixiga 70 – Brazil

Chico Trujillo – Chile

Dan Sultan – Australia

Daymé Arocena – Cuba

Havana Meets Kingston – Cuba/Jamaica

Kamasi Washington – USA

Le Vent du Nord – Canada

Noura Mint Seymali – Mauritania

Pat Thomas & Kwashibu Area Band – Ghana

Rahim Alhaj Trio – Iraq

Rodrigo y Gabriela – Mexico

Tinariwen – Mali

Violons Barbares – France/Mongolia/Bulgaria

Yirrmal & the Miliyawutj Band – Australia

Tickets, all details of the event, and the full lineup are all available on the official website.