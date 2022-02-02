Save the date ladies and gents: WOMADelaide Festival is back for another year, and they’ve just dropped the line-up for 2018!
Happening as always in Botanic Park over the Adelaide Cup Long Weekend (Friday March 9 to Monday March 12, 2018), the 2018 line-up will be lead by Aussie Electronic Music Superstars The Avalanches, and Singer-Songwriter Dan Sultan.
As always, there’s a delicious smorgasbord of International talent, including UK Dub Producer Adrian Sherwood, as well as a Psychedelic Feast for the senses, courtesy of returning artists Architects of Air. (If you’re planning on checking this installation out, I’d put that first on your list for the day, as they are ALWAYS sporting an insane queue).
In alphabetical order, the 18 artists just announced are:
Adrian Sherwood – UK
Anoushka Shankar – India/UK
Architects of Air “Arboria” – UK
The Avalanches – Australia
Bixiga 70 – Brazil
Chico Trujillo – Chile
Dan Sultan – Australia
Daymé Arocena – Cuba
Havana Meets Kingston – Cuba/Jamaica
Kamasi Washington – USA
Le Vent du Nord – Canada
Noura Mint Seymali – Mauritania
Pat Thomas & Kwashibu Area Band – Ghana
Rahim Alhaj Trio – Iraq
Rodrigo y Gabriela – Mexico
Tinariwen – Mali
Violons Barbares – France/Mongolia/Bulgaria
Yirrmal & the Miliyawutj Band – Australia
Tickets, all details of the event, and the full lineup are all available on the official website.