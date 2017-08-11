The annual South Australian Music Awards are back for 2017, and the nominees are here. The awards recognise, promote and celebrate excellence in the South Australian contemporary music industry, and there’s 29 categories all up, but we’re most interested in the award we’re presenting, you guessed it, Most Popular Electronic Artist.

Nominees just in this category include our Producer’s Series winners Hartway, our Jump Start winners Nakatomi, Carousel host Southpaw, and Allume, Antigen and Tevlo, all artists we’ve showcased on The Jump. We can’t just forget about all the other categories though; our Production Engineer, Marty Haros aka Matiah (who was onThe Jump a month ago remixed by Aletro aka Pietro Filippone, another Freshie) is featured in the Most Popular Rock Artist category. Mad, right?

These awards are divided into two subsets: the public-voted, and the peer-voted, which are the ones like Best Studio, Best Engineer, Best Song, and Best Group. They’re decided by a bunch industry judges, and we’ve got our very own General Manager Troy Sincock on the core panel.

As for the public-voted, that’s where you come in! You’re the audience that helps these South Aussies thrive and you can have your say up until the 31st of August right here via this magic banner:

The awards are coming up on Thursday 9th November at the intimate “Thebby Lane” version of Thebarton Theatre. Henry Wagons is the evening’s MC, and there’s gonna be five live performances, entertainment from DJs, an evening feast, and six taps of local craft beer from the good folks at Little Bang Brewing Co. Want to go? You can. Early-bird tickets are available now from Moshtix. Check out the Facebook event below!