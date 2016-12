Ryley had a chat to Dillon Francis on Fresh Drive! They talked about his crazy love for Vegemite, and Ryley introduced him to the South Australian icon to beat all icons: Farmer’s Union Iced Coffee! Turns out he’s a true Aussie at heart!

You can catch Dillon Francis play here in Adelaide on Thursday 21st April. You can also listen to the full interview, including updates on his life and music, right here!