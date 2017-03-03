Who better to christen the Adelaide Fringe’s newest venue up North – the Playford Palace – than iconic Aussie Comedian Dave “Hughesy” Hughes?!

Debuting his 2017 Adelaide Fringe show at a special one-night-only event in Elizabeth, the crowd was in constant hysterics as he characteristically whinged his way through anecdotes of home-life, the joys of traveling with three kids all under 10, and the current societal plague that is, the hipster movement.

His relaxed and relatable humour was ever-present as he weaved his way through observations of driving in Adelaide, the pros of dating a snorkeler vs a surfer, and the logistics of shaving – down there.

Selling out his 2015 and 2016 Adelaide Fringe Shows, and backing it up again this year with another stellar performance, it’s not hard to see why he is the face of Australian Comedy!

If you want to check him out, Hughesy is playing the Garden of Unearthly Delights until March 5.

Good on you Hughesy. Good, on, YOU!