Daniel “DJ” Johnson, starting centre from the Adelaide 36ers joined Ryley on Drive to have a chat. He mentioned needing a bit of R&R after the latest Boomers clash plus the team’s plans to work their way up the ladder this season. The three-time MVP helped the 36ers to five wins this season, with hopes to move up from their current spot at third on the ladder. Johnson is gearing up for this Friday’s game, as he joins his team facing off against the Brisbane Bullets at home.