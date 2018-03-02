Everyone’s favourite dairy themed festival, CheeseFest is back by popular demand!

After torturing us with a three year hiatus, the festival will be back in its rightful home in Rymill Park in October this year, fully equipped with all the cheesy goodness you know and love.

Festival goers can experience the best cheeses South Australia and Australia has to offer, with tasting stalls galore so you can try before you buy. *licks lips*

Plus the event will see a host of workshops and demonstrations from the best cheesemakers in the country. Aka you can learn their secrets and make your own delicious cheese at home! *cackles maniacally*

This is your cue to run down to Big W and buy a pair of stretchy maternity pants because you’re going to need the room. You can call them your cheese-slacks.

It all kicks off Saturday October 27 and Sunday October 28 in Rymill Park!

More info and tickets at CheeseFest’s website!