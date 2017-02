Not all heroes wear capes. Some wear tutus.

The first full week of February was nigh on unbearable for anyone living in Adelaide. Temperatures soared past 40 degrees and stayed there, and most of our air conditioners struggled to cope. So, Cam and Alex did what any reasonable breakfast show would do: dressed Cam up in a tutu and fairy wings and sent him into the streets of Adelaide to hand out Zooper Doopers to the melting masses.

Watch the escapades of the Zooper Dooper Fairy below: