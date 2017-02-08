At First Light, Adelaide’s first and biggest outdoor morning dance party is back!

Set in the bloody lovely surroundings of Victoria Square, At First Light is a dance party with a difference. Instead of rocking into work with a hangover, you’ll leave this party energised and invigorated, breaking the monotony of your usual morning routine.

Ryley, our Drive guru, will be on hand to provide tunes across the morning – after a creative yoga session from Power Living, that is. Rio Coffee will be providing free coffee throughout the day and there are food trucks providing a delicious breakfast too, so it’s literally everything you could ever want to start your morning right!

Fresh 92.7 is a proud partner of At First Light, which is also supported by Splash Adelaide. Set your alarm clocks, get your activewear ready, and grab a ticket below.

At First Light

Victoria Square

6:30am – 9am

Friday February 17

Suss the event on Facebook to stay updated.

Grab tickets from atfirstlight.com.au.