What do T-Kay Maidza, Luke Million, SKIES, Oisima, Flamingo and Jesse Davidson all have in common?

Well … aside from being an amazing representation of all the fantastic talent Adelaide has to offer, they’ve all been recipients of the Robert Stigwood Fellowship.

And what on earth is that? (we hear you ask).

All thanks to Arts SA, this annual initiative aims to connect local budding musos to the national and global music industry, and is the perfect opportunity to add your name to this list of local legends who’ve all made big names for themselves!

You’ll receive funding and hands-on mentorship from high level industry professionals, with invaluable song writing, production and marketing support.

So if you’re keen to kick-start YOUR music career, APPLY for this amazing opportunity – but be quick! Entries close Friday June 9 at 5pm.