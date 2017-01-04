Public voting for music awards is not an unusual thing, the majority are usually done by this method but have you ever wondered what your fave local artists, producers and industry peers would choose as their song of choice given the opportunity? Well annually APRA AMCOS, the Australian peak body acting on behalf of its members to collect royalties and offer advice and support, is currently in the process of collecting votes from its members.

Each member gets to cast one vote for their fave track. To be eligible, songs must have first been released in the 12 months from 1 January 2016 to 31 December 2016, and been written principally by an Australian, or a New Zealand writer(s) living in Australia. Previous winners have included the likes of Sia, Tama Impala and Vance Joy so there’s some serious talent floating round. APRA members in Australia or living overseas are allowed to vote so if you fit that category now is your opportunity to make your choice heard. There’s also $10,000 worth of great prizes on offer for all members who vote including the following:

A Live 9 Suite compliments of Ableton

Delta return airfare from Sydney, Australia to Los Angeles, USA

Standard Day Recording package at Forbes Street Studios



2 tickets to the 2017 APRA Music Awards in Sydney

It will be interesting to see if the final choice appears in our TOP 92 countdown, will it be Flume or Peking Duk possibly? Voting closes Jan 17th and votes can be cast here.