WHAT is more exciting than a brand new cinema opening? NOTHING. NOTHING is more exciting than a brand new cinema opening! Seriously, we’re so stoked about the brand new Palace Nova Prospect Cinema, not only because the chairs look wide enough to squeeze you AND your mate into, but also because apparently they’re offering $5 tickets for everyone until Wednesday Dec 13. WHATTTTTTTTT?

On top of there being this epic new cinema, there’s a brand new 50SIXONE (you know, that insanely ridiculously amazing dessert bar that put like whole houses on top of your milkshake?) There’s a brand new restaurant called New Nordic, there’ll be a Jiro Sushi Train and Soonta, too!!!

Back to the cinema, there’s a whopping 14 cinemas you can watch your fave movies in and the screens range from 24 seats to 144 seats! Get around what’s showing on the Palace Nova Website.

This is quite possibly the best day of life…

Bye guys, moving to Prospect.