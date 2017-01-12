In yet further recognition of Adelaide’s status as an up and coming destination on the World stage popular travel site trip.com has named Adelaide as it’s number one choice in 2017 Rising Star Awards. The site aggregates numerous choices and reviews by it’s users in a public vote which scores a location’s popularity across a range of areas including (according to the site) “culinary scenes, sultry nightlife, uncrowded beaches, creative (with a dash of hipster) festivals, and historic architecture given freshly-polished life”. Given those criteria you’d expect some serious competition, and you’d be right. Joining Adelaide in the top 10 are established and iconic destinations including Cuba (2), Cairo (4), Malta (7) and Bath (8) alongside up and coming spots such as Medellin [Colombia] (3) and Stuttgart (9). So we feel it is fair to say that it is quite an honour to live in a city that is so well regarded by visitors.

The site points out that highlights include some of our fave events and locations such as the Torrens River, Barossa and KI as well as eateries including Peel Street and legendary spot Jolley’s Boat House. To some extent these places can seem so familiar to us that they could become mundane but visitors know what they like and they’ve given Adelaide the thumbs up so let’s celebrate our amazing city together.

If you’d like to read more or share the article, check it out here.