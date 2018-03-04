I’d never heard of Adam Hall before Friday night, but somehow, at their South Australian premiere, he and his band of Western Australian musicians already had some kind of cult following. Admittedly, this following was predominately baby boomers, and I did feel a little out of place at the start, but then I realised there was a bar inside the venue, got a drink, heard Bruno Mars’s Uptown Funk, and remembered anything goes at the Fringe.

His show was non-stop music, all the way from 80’s classics through to Meghan Trainor, and the Velvet Playboys (oh yeah, that’s the name of his band, btw) really were Velvet Playboys: 5 well-shaven men in dark velvet suits, plus a female bassist in an LBD. Incred.

The saxophone player was also the guitar player, the piano player was also the clarinet player, and now I can tick “Have the entire horn section of a band rip out improvised jazz solos on their knees right in front of me,” off my bucket list too.

Turns out though, when you attend Adam Hall’s Dance Party – The Soul Rhythm Spectacular, it’s not just a Fringe show, it’s a literal dance party. A spectacle for all the senses. By the end, we were all on our feet, and the group’s ability to perform, entertain and host all the same was astounding. If this is what parties were like in the 80’s, maybe they were as great as our parents keep saying.

It’ll force you to let go of all your worries and inhibitions for one hour, and the sheer power of human nature will make you enjoy it. Oh, and Lionel the dancing man from Rundle Mall was there, so if that doesn’t sell it to you, I don’t know what will.

Verdict: ★ ★ ★ ★ ★

Take your mum but you’ll love it too.

I saw Adam Hall’s Dance Party – The Soul Rhythm Spectacular on Fri 2 March, 9:15pm @ The German Club. You can still catch it at the Fringe on March 4, 8, 9, and 10. Visit fringetix for more info.