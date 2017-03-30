There’s nothing like a day at the races, so Fresh 92.7 has teamed up with the Sammy D Foundation for a charity race day!

It’s an excuse to suit up and have fun, supporting your fave community radio station and the great work of the Sammy D Foundation along the way.

Hosted by our Brekky legends, Cam & Alex, the event will feature a Fashion on the Field comp, raffles with sick prizes, silent auctions and of course your favourite Fresh 92.7 DJ’s! All proceeds will go towards the Sammy D Foundation & Fresh 92.7, so by coming, you’ll be doing us a huge favour.

The tickets are $160, but if you get your mates involved you can save a bit of cash by getting a table of 10 for $1500. The ticket includes a gourmet buffet BBQ and a 4-hour drinks package, so you’ll be totally looked after.

The event will be going down at the Morphettville Race Course in the Moet & Chandon Pavilion on Saturday the 29th of April. Grab your tickets here!