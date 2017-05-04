Good news this morning – it was announced that digital radio across Australia will be handed additional funding by the government over the next two years.

This means that it will get a boosted $1.9m in 2017/18 and $2m throughout 2018/19. You thought that was all? Wrong. Digital radio will also receive $2.2m to support and take some pressure off the costs of those stations that have been affected by the changes of the 803-960 MHz radio frequency band.

In an interview with the Community Broadcasting Association of Australia CEO, Jon Bisset, said that, “this additional funding support will secure the sector’s involvement in digital broadcasting across this period”.

Community radio has been a longstanding player in delivering edgy, diverse and new content to its listeners. As such it is important that we look after and keep these stations running with 1 in 4 Australians listening to community radio each week.

Bisset concluded that, “community services are an essential part of the mix of broadcast services available to Australian communities”.

Hopefully with the added funding, Fresh 92.7 and other local and community radio stations will be able to keep grooving on the air for years.

For more information check out the CBAA website.