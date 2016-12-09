Majok Deng is our latest instalment for our 3 @ 3:30! Where a player from the 36ers chooses three of their favourite tracks from our playlist! Listen to Deng go through tracks from Kendrick Lamar, Kid Cudi, and The Hill Top Hoods.

Originally from Sudan, Deng moved over to Australia in 2006, where after a few years he hung up the boots to pursue a career in Basketball.

Last year in the US he played first division College for Louisiana-Monroe, averaging 19 points per game, sixth best for an internationally-born player.

Also making a spot in the All-Sun Belt Conference First Team, he finally made his way back to Adelaide where he was picked up for the 2016/17 NBL Season.

Adelaide Host the New Zealand Breakers this Saturday, the 10th of December! For more info, head to the Adelaide 36ers website!