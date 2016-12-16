Big man Eric Jacobsen was on the line to Ryley during Drive on Thursday afternoon, giving his 3 @3:30! Where a player from the Adelaide 36ers selects three of their favourite tracks off our Summer Playlist! Listen to Jacobsen choose songs from EDM giants MArtin Garrix, Flume and Disclousre.

Eric Jacobsen was the final piece of the puzzle for this seasons NBL season. The 208cm Centre was picked from last seasons NBA Champions, Cleveland Cavaliers, where he played in their NBA Summer League Team.

Before hand, the American played college for Arizona State University, averaging 7.7 points, and 5.5 blocks per game.

The 36ers host top of the table Sydney Kings Friday night to start off their round 11 double header. For more info head to their website