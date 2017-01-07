The final show of the year…

THE VITAL 25

December 31st, 2016

25           Aanysa & Snakehips – Burn Break Crash

24           GTA – All Caught Up (Feat. Tinashe)

23           Seven Lions & Illenium – Rush Over Me

22           Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike VS Diplo – Hey Baby (Feat. Deb’s Daughter)

21           Rufus – Innerbloom

20           Will Sparks & Tyron Hapi – Gorilla (Feat. Luciana)

19           Calvin Harris – My Way

18           Metrik – Chasing Sunrise (Feat. Elizabeth Troy)

17           Hardwell & Jay Sean – Thinking About You

16           Tkay Maidza – Simulation

15           Alesso & Dillon Francis – Take My Breath Away

14           Kungs – I Feel So Bad (Feat. Ephemerals)

13           Destructo – Winning (Feat. Problem)

12           Riton – Betta Riddim (Feat. Kah-Lo)

11           Tyler Touche – New To You

10           Fresh ‘Til Death – Make Up Your Mind (Feat. Rachel)

09           Marshmello – Ritual (feat. Wrabel)

08           Grandtheft & Delaney Jane – Easy Go

07           Peking Duk – Stranger (Feat. Elliphant)

06           Wolfgang Gartner – Devotion

05           Chance The Rapper & Kaytranada – All Night

04           Uberjak’d – Fix You Up (Feat. Yton)

03           Odd Mob – Down For Love (Feat. Helen)

02           PNAU – Chameleon

01           Generik – Be There (Feat. A*M*E)

Updated: Saturday, January 7, 2017