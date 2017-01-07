The final show of the year…

THE VITAL 25

December 31st, 2016

25 Aanysa & Snakehips – Burn Break Crash

24 GTA – All Caught Up (Feat. Tinashe)

23 Seven Lions & Illenium – Rush Over Me

22 Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike VS Diplo – Hey Baby (Feat. Deb’s Daughter)

21 Rufus – Innerbloom

20 Will Sparks & Tyron Hapi – Gorilla (Feat. Luciana)

19 Calvin Harris – My Way

18 Metrik – Chasing Sunrise (Feat. Elizabeth Troy)

17 Hardwell & Jay Sean – Thinking About You

16 Tkay Maidza – Simulation

15 Alesso & Dillon Francis – Take My Breath Away

14 Kungs – I Feel So Bad (Feat. Ephemerals)

13 Destructo – Winning (Feat. Problem)

12 Riton – Betta Riddim (Feat. Kah-Lo)

11 Tyler Touche – New To You

10 Fresh ‘Til Death – Make Up Your Mind (Feat. Rachel)

09 Marshmello – Ritual (feat. Wrabel)

08 Grandtheft & Delaney Jane – Easy Go

07 Peking Duk – Stranger (Feat. Elliphant)

06 Wolfgang Gartner – Devotion

05 Chance The Rapper & Kaytranada – All Night

04 Uberjak’d – Fix You Up (Feat. Yton)

03 Odd Mob – Down For Love (Feat. Helen)

02 PNAU – Chameleon

01 Generik – Be There (Feat. A*M*E)

