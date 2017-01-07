The final show of the year…
THE VITAL 25
December 31st, 2016
25 Aanysa & Snakehips – Burn Break Crash
24 GTA – All Caught Up (Feat. Tinashe)
23 Seven Lions & Illenium – Rush Over Me
22 Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike VS Diplo – Hey Baby (Feat. Deb’s Daughter)
21 Rufus – Innerbloom
20 Will Sparks & Tyron Hapi – Gorilla (Feat. Luciana)
19 Calvin Harris – My Way
18 Metrik – Chasing Sunrise (Feat. Elizabeth Troy)
17 Hardwell & Jay Sean – Thinking About You
16 Tkay Maidza – Simulation
15 Alesso & Dillon Francis – Take My Breath Away
14 Kungs – I Feel So Bad (Feat. Ephemerals)
13 Destructo – Winning (Feat. Problem)
12 Riton – Betta Riddim (Feat. Kah-Lo)
11 Tyler Touche – New To You
10 Fresh ‘Til Death – Make Up Your Mind (Feat. Rachel)
09 Marshmello – Ritual (feat. Wrabel)
08 Grandtheft & Delaney Jane – Easy Go
07 Peking Duk – Stranger (Feat. Elliphant)
06 Wolfgang Gartner – Devotion 08 Tyler Touche – New To You
05 Chance The Rapper & Kaytranada – All Night
04 Uberjak’d – Fix You Up (Feat. Yton)
03 Odd Mob – Down For Love (Feat. Helen)
02 PNAU – Chameleon
01 Generik – Be There (Feat. A*M*E)
The Vital 25 is sponsored by UniSA College: the supportive pathway to your degree.