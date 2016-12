Each Saturday from 5pm, Jack will be bringing you the biggest tracks from the biggest dancefloors across the city. Your fave tracks, voted for by you with some classics thrown in for good measure. Tune in to find out what hits the top spot or check the listings below for what’s been making waves recently.

Vote for the Vital 25 by taking part in the Drop Shop.

The Vital 25 is sponsored by UniSA College: the supportive pathway to your degree.